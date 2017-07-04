Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

July 4, 2017 11:20 AM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re down to the last 100, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

100 AC/DC         It’S A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock ‘N Roll
99 ZZ Top           La Grange
98 Red Rider                  Lunatic Fringe
97 Journey                   Any Way You Want It
96 Led Zeppelin             Rock And Roll
95 Cheap Trick             I Want You To Want Me
94 Don Henley             The Boys Of Summer
93 Who                 Love Reign O’Er Me
92 Red Hot Chili Peppers Under The Bridge
91 Rolling Stones    Start Me Up
90 Queen            Another One Bites The Dust
89 Ozzy Osbourne   Mama, I’M Coming Home
88 Pink Floyd     Young Lust
87 Heart         Crazy On You
86 Guns N Roses November Rain
85 Bad Company Feel Like Making Love
84 Traffic                            Dear Mr. Fantasy
83 Pearl Jam                         Yellow Ledbetter
82 Tom Petty                        Refugee
81 Fleetwood Mac                   Gold Dust Woman
80 Scorpions                      Rock You Like A Hurricane
79 Steve Miller Band             Rock ‘N’ Me
78 Aerosmith                    Love In An Elevator
77 U2                          Bad
76 Rush                       Limelight
75 Bob Dylan                 Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
74 Van Halen                You Really Got Me
73 Led Zeppelin            Fool In The Rain
72 David Bowie            Heroes
71 Beatles               Revolution
70 Billy Squier         The Stroke
69 AC/DC         Jailbreak
68 Alice In Chains    Rooster
67 Bob Seger         Hollywood Nights
66 Rolling Stones   Sympathy For The Devil
65 Tom Petty       Free Fallin’
64 Lynyrd Skynyrd Simple Man
63 John Mellencamp                    Jack And Diane
62 Dire Straits                      Money For Nothing
61 Queen                            You’Re My Best Friend
60 Guns N Roses                    Welcome To The Jungle
59 Pink Floyd                     Another Brick 1 & 2
58 Cars                          My Best Friend’S Girl
57 Clash                        London Calling
56 Def Leppard                 Pour Some Sugar On Me
55 Police                     Synchronicity Ii
54 Bachman Turner Overdrive  Taking Care Of Business
53 Who                      Won’T Get Fooled Again
52 AC/DC         You Shook Me All Night Long
51 Neil Young             Rockin’ In The Free World

