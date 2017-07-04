As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
We’re down to the last 100, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!
|100
|AC/DC
|It’S A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock ‘N Roll
|99
|ZZ Top
|La Grange
|98
|Red Rider
|Lunatic Fringe
|97
|Journey
|Any Way You Want It
|96
|Led Zeppelin
|Rock And Roll
|95
|Cheap Trick
|I Want You To Want Me
|94
|Don Henley
|The Boys Of Summer
|93
|Who
|Love Reign O’Er Me
|92
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Under The Bridge
|91
|Rolling Stones
|Start Me Up
|90
|Queen
|Another One Bites The Dust
|89
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Mama, I’M Coming Home
|88
|Pink Floyd
|Young Lust
|87
|Heart
|Crazy On You
|86
|Guns N Roses
|November Rain
|85
|Bad Company
|Feel Like Making Love
|84
|Traffic
|Dear Mr. Fantasy
|83
|Pearl Jam
|Yellow Ledbetter
|82
|Tom Petty
|Refugee
|81
|Fleetwood Mac
|Gold Dust Woman
|80
|Scorpions
|Rock You Like A Hurricane
|79
|Steve Miller Band
|Rock ‘N’ Me
|78
|Aerosmith
|Love In An Elevator
|77
|U2
|Bad
|76
|Rush
|Limelight
|75
|Bob Dylan
|Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
|74
|Van Halen
|You Really Got Me
|73
|Led Zeppelin
|Fool In The Rain
|72
|David Bowie
|Heroes
|71
|Beatles
|Revolution
|70
|Billy Squier
|The Stroke
|69
|AC/DC
|Jailbreak
|68
|Alice In Chains
|Rooster
|67
|Bob Seger
|Hollywood Nights
|66
|Rolling Stones
|Sympathy For The Devil
|65
|Tom Petty
|Free Fallin’
|64
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Simple Man
|63
|John Mellencamp
|Jack And Diane
|62
|Dire Straits
|Money For Nothing
|61
|Queen
|You’Re My Best Friend
|60
|Guns N Roses
|Welcome To The Jungle
|59
|Pink Floyd
|Another Brick 1 & 2
|58
|Cars
|My Best Friend’S Girl
|57
|Clash
|London Calling
|56
|Def Leppard
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|55
|Police
|Synchronicity Ii
|54
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Taking Care Of Business
|53
|Who
|Won’T Get Fooled Again
|52
|AC/DC
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|51
|Neil Young
|Rockin’ In The Free World