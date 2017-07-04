Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 4 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday America! When U2 played Gillette Stadium on June 25, Bono sang snippets of a song called “America.” Who performed the original of that song?

Simon & Garfunkel

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: The Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island hosted its first rock bands, including Jethro Tull, Ten Years After and Jeff Beck.

The Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island hosted its first rock bands, including Jethro Tull, Ten Years After and Jeff Beck. 1971: The Fillmore West closed. On the bill: Santana, Van Morrison and Credence Clearwater Revival, among others.

The Fillmore West closed. On the bill: Santana, Van Morrison and Credence Clearwater Revival, among others. 1978: Aerosmith played the Texas World Festival and the show was filmed for a video which was eventually released in 1989.

Aerosmith played the Texas World Festival and the show was filmed for a video which was eventually released in 1989. 1987: John Fogerty performed at a Vietnam Vets Benefit in Washington D.C. and played many CCR hits which he hadn’t sung in years.

In the WZLX ticket stash…