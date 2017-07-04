Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 4 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday America! When U2 played Gillette Stadium on June 25, Bono sang snippets of a song called “America.” Who performed the original of that song?
ANSWER: Simon & Garfunkel
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: The Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island hosted its first rock bands, including Jethro Tull, Ten Years After and Jeff Beck.
- 1971: The Fillmore West closed. On the bill: Santana, Van Morrison and Credence Clearwater Revival, among others.
- 1978: Aerosmith played the Texas World Festival and the show was filmed for a video which was eventually released in 1989.
- 1987: John Fogerty performed at a Vietnam Vets Benefit in Washington D.C. and played many CCR hits which he hadn’t sung in years.
- 1987: The Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan began a tour together at Foxboro Stadium.
- 1976: It’s Elton John at Schaeffer Stadium in Foxboro.