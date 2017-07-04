Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 4 in Classic Rock History

July 4, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday America! When U2 played Gillette Stadium on June 25, Bono sang snippets of a song called “America.” Who performed the original of that song?

ANSWER: Simon & Garfunkel

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1969: The Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island hosted its first rock bands, including Jethro Tull, Ten Years After and Jeff Beck.
  • 1971: The Fillmore West closed. On the bill: Santana, Van Morrison and Credence Clearwater Revival, among others.
  • 1978: Aerosmith played the Texas World Festival and the show was filmed for a video which was eventually released in 1989.
  • 1987: John Fogerty performed at a Vietnam Vets Benefit in Washington D.C. and played many CCR hits which he hadn’t sung in years.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1987: The Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan began a tour together at Foxboro Stadium.
  • 1976: It’s Elton John at Schaeffer Stadium in Foxboro.
