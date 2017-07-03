Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Firecracker 400: 200 – 151

July 3, 2017 11:20 AM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 250, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

200 David Bowie             Changes
199 Dire Straits           Sultans Of Swing
198 Red Hot Chili Peppers Soul To Squeeze
197 AC/DC         For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
196 ZZ Top           Legs
195 J. Geils Band   Must Of Got Lost
194 U2             Pride (In The Name Of Love)
193 Billy Idol                         White Wedding
192 Eric Clapton                      Cocaine
191 Aerosmith                        Rag Doll
190 Bob Seger                       Rock And Roll Never Forgets
189 Metallica                      Enter Sandman
188 Boston                        Rock And Roll Band
187 Judas Priest                 You’Ve Got Another Thing Comin’
186 Fleetwood Mac               Go Your Own Way
185 Led Zeppelin               What Is & What Should Never Be
184 Billy Squier              Lonely Is The Night
183 Steve Miller Band        Threshold/Jet Airliner
182 Creedence Clearwater    Who’Ll Stop The Rain
181 Guns N Roses           Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
180 Bruce Springsteen     Dancing In The Dark
179 Allman Brothers Band Midnight Rider
178 Talking Heads      Psycho Killer
177 Rush              Tom Sawyer
176 Rolling Stones   Brown Sugar
175 Kansas                             Carry On Wayward Son
174 Pearl Jam                         Even Flow
173 Queen                            We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
172 Van Halen                       Panama
171 Police                         Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
170 Ozzy Osbourne                 Shot In The Dark
169 Foreigner                    Feels Like The First Time
168 KISS                  Rock And Roll All Night (Live)
167 Tom Petty                  Runnin’ Down A Dream
166 Journey                      Wheel In The Sky
165 Aerosmith                 Mama Kin
164 Def Leppard              Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
163 Pink Floyd              Brain Damage-Eclipse
162 Stevie Nicks           Edge Of Seventeen
161 Led Zeppelin             Ramble On
160 Joan Jett               I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll
159 Foo Fighters          Learn To Fly
158 John Mellencamp       Pink Houses
157 Clash                Rock The Casbah
156 AC/DC         Highway To Hell
155 Who                Baba O’Riley
154 U2                I Still Haven’T Found What I’M Looking For
153 Lynyrd Skynyrd   Free Bird
152 David Bowie     Modern Love
151 Eagles         Already Gone

See the Rest of the Countdown Here

