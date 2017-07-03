As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 250, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

200 David Bowie Changes 199 Dire Straits Sultans Of Swing 198 Red Hot Chili Peppers Soul To Squeeze 197 AC/DC For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) 196 ZZ Top Legs 195 J. Geils Band Must Of Got Lost 194 U2 Pride (In The Name Of Love) 193 Billy Idol White Wedding 192 Eric Clapton Cocaine 191 Aerosmith Rag Doll 190 Bob Seger Rock And Roll Never Forgets 189 Metallica Enter Sandman 188 Boston Rock And Roll Band 187 Judas Priest You’Ve Got Another Thing Comin’ 186 Fleetwood Mac Go Your Own Way 185 Led Zeppelin What Is & What Should Never Be 184 Billy Squier Lonely Is The Night 183 Steve Miller Band Threshold/Jet Airliner 182 Creedence Clearwater Who’Ll Stop The Rain 181 Guns N Roses Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door 180 Bruce Springsteen Dancing In The Dark 179 Allman Brothers Band Midnight Rider 178 Talking Heads Psycho Killer 177 Rush Tom Sawyer 176 Rolling Stones Brown Sugar 175 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son 174 Pearl Jam Even Flow 173 Queen We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions 172 Van Halen Panama 171 Police Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic 170 Ozzy Osbourne Shot In The Dark 169 Foreigner Feels Like The First Time 168 KISS Rock And Roll All Night (Live) 167 Tom Petty Runnin’ Down A Dream 166 Journey Wheel In The Sky 165 Aerosmith Mama Kin 164 Def Leppard Bringin’ On The Heartbreak 163 Pink Floyd Brain Damage-Eclipse 162 Stevie Nicks Edge Of Seventeen 161 Led Zeppelin Ramble On 160 Joan Jett I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll 159 Foo Fighters Learn To Fly 158 John Mellencamp Pink Houses 157 Clash Rock The Casbah 156 AC/DC Highway To Hell 155 Who Baba O’Riley 154 U2 I Still Haven’T Found What I’M Looking For 153 Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird 152 David Bowie Modern Love 151 Eagles Already Gone

See the Rest of the Countdown Here