As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
We’re done with the first 250, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!
|200
|David Bowie
|Changes
|199
|Dire Straits
|Sultans Of Swing
|198
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Soul To Squeeze
|197
|AC/DC
|For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
|196
|ZZ Top
|Legs
|195
|J. Geils Band
|Must Of Got Lost
|194
|U2
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|193
|Billy Idol
|White Wedding
|192
|Eric Clapton
|Cocaine
|191
|Aerosmith
|Rag Doll
|190
|Bob Seger
|Rock And Roll Never Forgets
|189
|Metallica
|Enter Sandman
|188
|Boston
|Rock And Roll Band
|187
|Judas Priest
|You’Ve Got Another Thing Comin’
|186
|Fleetwood Mac
|Go Your Own Way
|185
|Led Zeppelin
|What Is & What Should Never Be
|184
|Billy Squier
|Lonely Is The Night
|183
|Steve Miller Band
|Threshold/Jet Airliner
|182
|Creedence Clearwater
|Who’Ll Stop The Rain
|181
|Guns N Roses
|Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
|180
|Bruce Springsteen
|Dancing In The Dark
|179
|Allman Brothers Band
|Midnight Rider
|178
|Talking Heads
|Psycho Killer
|177
|Rush
|Tom Sawyer
|176
|Rolling Stones
|Brown Sugar
|175
|Kansas
|Carry On Wayward Son
|174
|Pearl Jam
|Even Flow
|173
|Queen
|We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
|172
|Van Halen
|Panama
|171
|Police
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|170
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Shot In The Dark
|169
|Foreigner
|Feels Like The First Time
|168
|KISS
|Rock And Roll All Night (Live)
|167
|Tom Petty
|Runnin’ Down A Dream
|166
|Journey
|Wheel In The Sky
|165
|Aerosmith
|Mama Kin
|164
|Def Leppard
|Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
|163
|Pink Floyd
|Brain Damage-Eclipse
|162
|Stevie Nicks
|Edge Of Seventeen
|161
|Led Zeppelin
|Ramble On
|160
|Joan Jett
|I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll
|159
|Foo Fighters
|Learn To Fly
|158
|John Mellencamp
|Pink Houses
|157
|Clash
|Rock The Casbah
|156
|AC/DC
|Highway To Hell
|155
|Who
|Baba O’Riley
|154
|U2
|I Still Haven’T Found What I’M Looking For
|153
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Free Bird
|152
|David Bowie
|Modern Love
|151
|Eagles
|Already Gone