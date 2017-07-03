As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 300, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

150 Pat Benatar Hit Me With Your Best Shot 149 Doors Riders On The Storm 148 Nirvana Come As You Are 147 Pink Floyd Have A Cigar 146 Alice Cooper Eighteen 145 Guns N Roses Patience 144 Heart Barracuda 143 Led Zeppelin All My Love 142 Bad Company Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy 141 Electric Light Orchestra Fire On High 140 Van Halen Right Now 139 Tom Petty I Won’T Back Down 138 Joe Walsh Life’S Been Good 137 Doobie Brothers Black Water 136 Bon Jovi Wanted Dead Or Alive 135 Boston Peace Of Mind 134 Beatles While My Guitar Gently Weeps 133 Black Crowes Hard To Handle 132 Bob Seger Against The Wind 131 U2 Bullet The Blue Sky 130 Steve Miller Band Swingtown 129 Led Zeppelin Over The Hills & Far Away 128 Journey Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) 127 Black Sabbath Iron Man 126 Cars Just What I Needed 125 Green Day When I Come Around 124 AC/DC Shoot To Thrill 123 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight 122 Jimi Hendrix Foxy Lady 121 Neil Young Heart Of Gold 120 Aerosmith Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 119 Eagles Life In The Fast Lane 118 Tom Petty Breakdown 117 Deep Purple Highway Star 116 Def Leppard Photograph 115 Paul Mccartney Maybe I’M Amazed 114 Golden Earring Twilight Zone 113 Queen Under Pressure 112 Metallica The Unforgiven 111 David Bowie Rebel Rebel 110 Free All Right Now 109 U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday 108 Led Zeppelin Immigrant Song 107 J. Geils Band Centerfold 106 Pink Floyd Time 105 Van Halen Jump (Incl. "1984") 104 Foreigner Cold As Ice 103 John Lennon Imagine 102 Pearl Jam Black 101 Boston Don’T Look Back

