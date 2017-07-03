Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

July 3, 2017 4:20 PM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 300, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

150 Pat Benatar   Hit Me With Your Best Shot
149 Doors        Riders On The Storm
148 Nirvana     Come As You Are
147 Pink Floyd                         Have A Cigar
146 Alice Cooper                      Eighteen
145 Guns N Roses                     Patience
144 Heart                           Barracuda
143 Led Zeppelin                   All My Love
142 Bad Company                   Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
141 Electric Light Orchestra     Fire On High
140 Van Halen                   Right Now
139 Tom Petty                  I Won’T Back Down
138 Joe Walsh                 Life’S Been Good
137 Doobie Brothers          Black Water
136 Bon Jovi                Wanted Dead Or Alive
135 Boston                 Peace Of Mind
134 Beatles               While My Guitar Gently Weeps
133 Black Crowes         Hard To Handle
132 Bob Seger           Against The Wind
131 U2                 Bullet The Blue Sky
130 Steve Miller Band Swingtown
129 Led Zeppelin    Over The Hills & Far Away
128 Journey        Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
127 Black Sabbath Iron Man
126 Cars       Just What I Needed
125 Green Day When I Come Around
124 AC/DC         Shoot To Thrill
123 Phil Collins                      In The Air Tonight
122 Jimi Hendrix                     Foxy Lady
121 Neil Young                      Heart Of Gold
120 Aerosmith                      Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
119 Eagles                        Life In The Fast Lane
118 Tom Petty                    Breakdown
117 Deep Purple                 Highway Star
116 Def Leppard                Photograph
115 Paul Mccartney            Maybe I’M Amazed
114 Golden Earring           Twilight Zone
113 Queen                   Under Pressure
112 Metallica              The Unforgiven
111 David Bowie           Rebel Rebel
110 Free                 All Right Now
109 U2                  Sunday Bloody Sunday
108 Led Zeppelin       Immigrant Song
107 J. Geils Band     Centerfold
106 Pink Floyd                         Time
105 Van Halen                         Jump (Incl. "1984")
104 Foreigner                        Cold As Ice
103 John Lennon                     Imagine
102 Pearl Jam                      Black
101 Boston                        Don’T Look Back

