|150
|Pat Benatar
|Hit Me With Your Best Shot
|149
|Doors
|Riders On The Storm
|148
|Nirvana
|Come As You Are
|147
|Pink Floyd
|Have A Cigar
|146
|Alice Cooper
|Eighteen
|145
|Guns N Roses
|Patience
|144
|Heart
|Barracuda
|143
|Led Zeppelin
|All My Love
|142
|Bad Company
|Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
|141
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Fire On High
|140
|Van Halen
|Right Now
|139
|Tom Petty
|I Won’T Back Down
|138
|Joe Walsh
|Life’S Been Good
|137
|Doobie Brothers
|Black Water
|136
|Bon Jovi
|Wanted Dead Or Alive
|135
|Boston
|Peace Of Mind
|134
|Beatles
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|133
|Black Crowes
|Hard To Handle
|132
|Bob Seger
|Against The Wind
|131
|U2
|Bullet The Blue Sky
|130
|Steve Miller Band
|Swingtown
|129
|Led Zeppelin
|Over The Hills & Far Away
|128
|Journey
|Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
|127
|Black Sabbath
|Iron Man
|126
|Cars
|Just What I Needed
|125
|Green Day
|When I Come Around
|124
|AC/DC
|Shoot To Thrill
|123
|Phil Collins
|In The Air Tonight
|122
|Jimi Hendrix
|Foxy Lady
|121
|Neil Young
|Heart Of Gold
|120
|Aerosmith
|Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|119
|Eagles
|Life In The Fast Lane
|118
|Tom Petty
|Breakdown
|117
|Deep Purple
|Highway Star
|116
|Def Leppard
|Photograph
|115
|Paul Mccartney
|Maybe I’M Amazed
|114
|Golden Earring
|Twilight Zone
|113
|Queen
|Under Pressure
|112
|Metallica
|The Unforgiven
|111
|David Bowie
|Rebel Rebel
|110
|Free
|All Right Now
|109
|U2
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|108
|Led Zeppelin
|Immigrant Song
|107
|J. Geils Band
|Centerfold
|106
|Pink Floyd
|Time
|105
|Van Halen
|Jump (Incl. "1984")
|104
|Foreigner
|Cold As Ice
|103
|John Lennon
|Imagine
|102
|Pearl Jam
|Black
|101
|Boston
|Don’T Look Back