Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 3 in Classic Rock History

Jim Morrison died in Paris on this day in 1971. Who discovered his body?

His girlfriend Pamela Courson.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: The Rolling Stones were hit by personal tragedy when Brian Jones, the band’s former guitarist and a founding member, was found dead in his swimming pool outside London. Though it was ruled an accidental drowning, some have said there was foul play involved. He had been with the group since 1962 and quit just a month before.

1973: David Bowie announced to a concert crowd in London that he was retiring from public performance. He was back onstage within 11 months.

