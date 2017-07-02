Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Firecracker 400: 300 – 251

July 2, 2017 10:20 AM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 150, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

300 Led Zeppelin                 The Rain Song
299 John Mellencamp             Authority Song
298 Pink Floyd                 Us And Them
297 Billy Idol                Rebel Yell
296 Lynyrd Skynyrd           Gimme Three Steps
295 Creedence Clearwater    Have You Ever Seen The Rain
294 Pat Benatar            Heartbreaker
293 Aerosmith             Walk This Way
292 Talking Heads        Once In A Lifetime
291 Fleetwood Mac       Dreams
290 Rush               The Spirit Of Radio
289 Tom Petty         Learning To Fly
288 Led Zeppelin     Misty Mountain Hop
287 David Bowie     Young Americans
286 AC/DC         Hells Bells
285 Bad Company   Shooting Star
284 ZZ Top           Sharp Dressed Man
283 Green Day                         Good Riddance(Time Of Your Life)
282 Van Halen                        Oh Pretty Woman(W Intruder Intro)
281 Steve Miller Band               Jungle Love
280 Alice Cooper                   No More Mr. Nice Guy
279 Bon Jovi                      Livin’ On A Prayer
278 Electric Light Orchestra     Mr. Blue Sky
277 Bob Dylan                   Hurricane
276 Def Leppard                Love Bites
275 Who                       Eminence Front
274 Aerosmith                Same Old Song And Dance
273 Motley Crue             Girls, Girls, Girls
272 Bob Seger              Night Moves
271 .38 Special  Hold On Loosely
270 Led Zeppelin   When The Levee Breaks
269 Don Henley    Dirty Laundry
268 Pink Floyd                         Hey You
267 Guns N Roses                      Civil War
266 Rolling Stones                   It’S Only Rock And Roll
265 U2                              Desire
264 Jimi Hendrix                   The Wind Cries Mary
263 Bachman Turner Overdrive      You Ain’T Seen Nothin Yet
262 Van Halen                    I’Ll Wait
261 Police                      Roxanne
260 Pearl Jam                  Better Man
259 Queen                     Somebody To Love
258 Foreigner                Double Vision
257 Neil Young              Old Man
256 Rolling Stones         You Can’T Always Get What You Want
255 Pete Townshend        Let My Love Open The Door
254 Marshall Tucker Band Can’T You See
253 Robert Plant     In The Mood
252 Journey         Lovin, Touchin, Squeezin
251 Black Crowes   Jealous Again

See the Rest of the Countdown Here

