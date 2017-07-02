As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
We’re done with the first 150, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!
|300
|Led Zeppelin
|The Rain Song
|299
|John Mellencamp
|Authority Song
|298
|Pink Floyd
|Us And Them
|297
|Billy Idol
|Rebel Yell
|296
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Gimme Three Steps
|295
|Creedence Clearwater
|Have You Ever Seen The Rain
|294
|Pat Benatar
|Heartbreaker
|293
|Aerosmith
|Walk This Way
|292
|Talking Heads
|Once In A Lifetime
|291
|Fleetwood Mac
|Dreams
|290
|Rush
|The Spirit Of Radio
|289
|Tom Petty
|Learning To Fly
|288
|Led Zeppelin
|Misty Mountain Hop
|287
|David Bowie
|Young Americans
|286
|AC/DC
|Hells Bells
|285
|Bad Company
|Shooting Star
|284
|ZZ Top
|Sharp Dressed Man
|283
|Green Day
|Good Riddance(Time Of Your Life)
|282
|Van Halen
|Oh Pretty Woman(W Intruder Intro)
|281
|Steve Miller Band
|Jungle Love
|280
|Alice Cooper
|No More Mr. Nice Guy
|279
|Bon Jovi
|Livin’ On A Prayer
|278
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Mr. Blue Sky
|277
|Bob Dylan
|Hurricane
|276
|Def Leppard
|Love Bites
|275
|Who
|Eminence Front
|274
|Aerosmith
|Same Old Song And Dance
|273
|Motley Crue
|Girls, Girls, Girls
|272
|Bob Seger
|Night Moves
|271
|.38 Special
|Hold On Loosely
|270
|Led Zeppelin
|When The Levee Breaks
|269
|Don Henley
|Dirty Laundry
|268
|Pink Floyd
|Hey You
|267
|Guns N Roses
|Civil War
|266
|Rolling Stones
|It’S Only Rock And Roll
|265
|U2
|Desire
|264
|Jimi Hendrix
|The Wind Cries Mary
|263
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|You Ain’T Seen Nothin Yet
|262
|Van Halen
|I’Ll Wait
|261
|Police
|Roxanne
|260
|Pearl Jam
|Better Man
|259
|Queen
|Somebody To Love
|258
|Foreigner
|Double Vision
|257
|Neil Young
|Old Man
|256
|Rolling Stones
|You Can’T Always Get What You Want
|255
|Pete Townshend
|Let My Love Open The Door
|254
|Marshall Tucker Band
|Can’T You See
|253
|Robert Plant
|In The Mood
|252
|Journey
|Lovin, Touchin, Squeezin
|251
|Black Crowes
|Jealous Again