As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We're counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We're done with the first 200, and we'll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

250 Clash Should I Stay Or Should I Go 249 Doobie Brothers China Grove 248 Van Halen Runnin’ With The Devil 247 Thin Lizzy The Boys Are Back In Town 246 Tom Petty Don’T Come Around Here No More 245 Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around 244 Cars Good Times Roll 243 Led Zeppelin D’Yer Mak’Er 242 Pink Floyd Learning To Fly 241 AC/DC Tnt 240 Beatles With A Little Help…(Inc.Sgt.Peppers) 239 Queensryche Silent Lucidity 238 Aerosmith Train Kepta Rollin’ 237 David Bowie Let’S Dance 236 Warren Zevon Werewolves Of London 235 U2 With Or Without You 234 Stone Temple Pilots Plush 233 Eagles Take It Easy 232 Rolling Stones Miss You 231 REO Speedwagon Roll With The Changes 230 Who Behind Blue Eyes 229 Whitesnake Here I Go Again 228 Bob Seger Turn The Page 227 Tom Petty The Waiting 226 Queen Killer Queen 225 Blue Oyster Cult Burnin’ For You 224 Boston Smokin’ 223 Ted Nugent Stranglehold 222 Supertramp The Logical Song 221 Black Sabbath Paranoid 220 Pink Floyd Speak To Me/Breathe/On The Run 219 Police Message In A Bottle 218 Manfred Mann Blinded By The Light 217 Cream White Room 216 U2 Beautiful Day 215 Aerosmith Come Together 214 Soundgarden Spoonman 213 Rolling Stones Angie 212 John Mellencamp Small Town 211 Paul Mccartney Live And Let Die 210 Journey Stone In Love 209 Doors Roadhouse Blues 208 Van Halen Hot For Teacher 207 Queen Crazy Little Thing Called Love 206 Led Zeppelin The Ocean 205 Genesis That’S All 204 Lynyrd Skynyrd Call Me The Breeze 203 Tom Petty You Wreck Me 202 Pink Floyd Run Like Hell 201 Motley Crue Home Sweet Home

