|250
|Clash
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|249
|Doobie Brothers
|China Grove
|248
|Van Halen
|Runnin’ With The Devil
|247
|Thin Lizzy
|The Boys Are Back In Town
|246
|Tom Petty
|Don’T Come Around Here No More
|245
|Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty
|Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
|244
|Cars
|Good Times Roll
|243
|Led Zeppelin
|D’Yer Mak’Er
|242
|Pink Floyd
|Learning To Fly
|241
|AC/DC
|Tnt
|240
|Beatles
|With A Little Help…(Inc.Sgt.Peppers)
|239
|Queensryche
|Silent Lucidity
|238
|Aerosmith
|Train Kepta Rollin’
|237
|David Bowie
|Let’S Dance
|236
|Warren Zevon
|Werewolves Of London
|235
|U2
|With Or Without You
|234
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Plush
|233
|Eagles
|Take It Easy
|232
|Rolling Stones
|Miss You
|231
|REO Speedwagon
|Roll With The Changes
|230
|Who
|Behind Blue Eyes
|229
|Whitesnake
|Here I Go Again
|228
|Bob Seger
|Turn The Page
|227
|Tom Petty
|The Waiting
|226
|Queen
|Killer Queen
|225
|Blue Oyster Cult
|Burnin’ For You
|224
|Boston
|Smokin’
|223
|Ted Nugent
|Stranglehold
|222
|Supertramp
|The Logical Song
|221
|Black Sabbath
|Paranoid
|220
|Pink Floyd
|Speak To Me/Breathe/On The Run
|219
|Police
|Message In A Bottle
|218
|Manfred Mann
|Blinded By The Light
|217
|Cream
|White Room
|216
|U2
|Beautiful Day
|215
|Aerosmith
|Come Together
|214
|Soundgarden
|Spoonman
|213
|Rolling Stones
|Angie
|212
|John Mellencamp
|Small Town
|211
|Paul Mccartney
|Live And Let Die
|210
|Journey
|Stone In Love
|209
|Doors
|Roadhouse Blues
|208
|Van Halen
|Hot For Teacher
|207
|Queen
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|206
|Led Zeppelin
|The Ocean
|205
|Genesis
|That’S All
|204
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Call Me The Breeze
|203
|Tom Petty
|You Wreck Me
|202
|Pink Floyd
|Run Like Hell
|201
|Motley Crue
|Home Sweet Home