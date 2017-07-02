Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 2 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2005 the ‘Live 8’ benefit was held on stages around the world. The concerts included the final performance of the best-known and most successful lineup of Pink Floyd. What songs did the band perform on its swansong?

“Comfortably Numb,” “Speak to Me/Breathe” “Money,” and “Wish You Were Here.”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience officially broke up after playing their final gig just days before in Denver.

1980: Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart were picked up for suspicion of inciting a riot at the San Diego Sports Arena. The pair reportedly tried to interfere in a drug-related arrest.

1971 : Speaking of the Dead, the group played the Fillmore West in San Francisco for the last time.

: Speaking of the Dead, the group played the Fillmore West in San Francisco for the last time. In more Dead news, the band made a tour stop in Akron, Ohio where Bob Dylan joined them onstage.

2005: Live 8 took place at venues around the world. Paul McCartney, U2, Elton John, Pink Floyd and a dozen of other artists appeared in the event.

