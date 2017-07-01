Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Firecracker 400: 350 – 301

July 1, 2017 2:00 AM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 100, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

350 Cars                You Might Think
349 Led Zeppelin       Hey Hey, What Can I Do
348 Bruce Springsteen Glory Days
347 Van Halen     Ice Cream Man
346 Billy Squier                       Everybody Wants You
345 Pink Floyd                        Welcome To The Machine
344 Lynyrd Skynyrd                   What’S Your Name?
343 Aerosmith                       Livin’ On The Edge
342 Steve Miller Band              Space Intro/Fly Like An Eagle
341 Sammy Hagar                   I Can’T Drive 55
340 Doors                        Light My Fire
339 U2                          I Will Follow
338 Doobie Brothers            Long Train Runnin’
337 Tom Petty                 I Need To Know
336 Scorpions                No One Like You
335 Ramones                 I Wanna Be Sedated
334 David Bowie            Fame
333 Black Crowes          Remedy
332 John Lennon          Nobody Told Me
331 Rolling Stones      Gimme Shelter
330 Van Halen          Summer Nights
329 Queen             Fat Bottomed Girls
328 Pink Floyd       Mother
327 Pretenders      Brass In Pocket
326 Led Zeppelin   Gallows Pole
325 Police                            De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
324 Tom Petty                        Don’T Do Me Like That
323 Aerosmith                       What It Takes
322 Heart                          Magic Man
321 Def Leppard                   Foolin’
320 Boston                       Something About You
319 Stone Temple Pilots         Vasoline
318 U2                         One
317 AC/DC         Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
316 Eddie Money              Two Tickets To Paradise
315 Led Zeppelin            Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid
314 Bon Jovi               Runaway
313 Bob Seger             Roll Me Away
312 Charlie Daniels Band The Devil Went Down To Georgia
311 Elton John          Saturday Night’S Alright For Fighting
310 Temple Of The Dog  Hunger Strike
309 Steve Miller Band Take The Money And Run
308 Who              My Generation
307 Cheap Trick     Surrender
306 Journey                            Who’S Crying Now
305 Deep Purple                       Smoke On The Water
304 Cars                             Let’S Go
303 Rolling Stones                  Beast Of Burden
302 Ozzy Osbourne                  Flying High Again
301 Pearl Jam                     Last Kiss

See the Rest of the Countdown Here

