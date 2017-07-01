As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
We’re done with the first 100, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!
|350
|Cars
|You Might Think
|349
|Led Zeppelin
|Hey Hey, What Can I Do
|348
|Bruce Springsteen
|Glory Days
|347
|Van Halen
|Ice Cream Man
|346
|Billy Squier
|Everybody Wants You
|345
|Pink Floyd
|Welcome To The Machine
|344
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|What’S Your Name?
|343
|Aerosmith
|Livin’ On The Edge
|342
|Steve Miller Band
|Space Intro/Fly Like An Eagle
|341
|Sammy Hagar
|I Can’T Drive 55
|340
|Doors
|Light My Fire
|339
|U2
|I Will Follow
|338
|Doobie Brothers
|Long Train Runnin’
|337
|Tom Petty
|I Need To Know
|336
|Scorpions
|No One Like You
|335
|Ramones
|I Wanna Be Sedated
|334
|David Bowie
|Fame
|333
|Black Crowes
|Remedy
|332
|John Lennon
|Nobody Told Me
|331
|Rolling Stones
|Gimme Shelter
|330
|Van Halen
|Summer Nights
|329
|Queen
|Fat Bottomed Girls
|328
|Pink Floyd
|Mother
|327
|Pretenders
|Brass In Pocket
|326
|Led Zeppelin
|Gallows Pole
|325
|Police
|De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
|324
|Tom Petty
|Don’T Do Me Like That
|323
|Aerosmith
|What It Takes
|322
|Heart
|Magic Man
|321
|Def Leppard
|Foolin’
|320
|Boston
|Something About You
|319
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Vasoline
|318
|U2
|One
|317
|AC/DC
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|316
|Eddie Money
|Two Tickets To Paradise
|315
|Led Zeppelin
|Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid
|314
|Bon Jovi
|Runaway
|313
|Bob Seger
|Roll Me Away
|312
|Charlie Daniels Band
|The Devil Went Down To Georgia
|311
|Elton John
|Saturday Night’S Alright For Fighting
|310
|Temple Of The Dog
|Hunger Strike
|309
|Steve Miller Band
|Take The Money And Run
|308
|Who
|My Generation
|307
|Cheap Trick
|Surrender
|306
|Journey
|Who’S Crying Now
|305
|Deep Purple
|Smoke On The Water
|304
|Cars
|Let’S Go
|303
|Rolling Stones
|Beast Of Burden
|302
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Flying High Again
|301
|Pearl Jam
|Last Kiss