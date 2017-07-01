Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 1 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1975 filming began in New Mexico on “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring David Bowie. A still from that movie appeared on the cover of what Bowie album?
ANSWER: “Station to Station”
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- 1965: “A Spaniard in the Works”, John Lennon’s second book was published in the U.S.
- 1967: The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band topped the charts.
- 1970: Jimi Hendrix had his first recording sessions at Electric Ladyland studios.
- 1976: During a concert in Hartford, Connecticut, Peter Frampton fell from the stage and cracked two of his ribs.
Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1970: We have Ten Years After at Harvard Stadium with Mott the Hoople.
- 1972: Faces was at the Garden.
- 1979: The Charlie Daniels Band played the Lawn at the Lenox Music Inn.