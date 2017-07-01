Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 1 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1975 filming began in New Mexico on “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring David Bowie. A still from that movie appeared on the cover of what Bowie album?

“Station to Station”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: “A Spaniard in the Works”, John Lennon’s second book was published in the U.S.

"A Spaniard in the Works", John Lennon's second book was published in the U.S.

The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band topped the charts.

Jimi Hendrix had his first recording sessions at Electric Ladyland studios.

