Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 1 in Classic Rock History

July 1, 2017 1:00 AM

On this day in 1975 filming began in New Mexico on “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring David Bowie. A still from that movie appeared on the cover of what Bowie album?

ANSWER: “Station to Station”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: “A Spaniard in the Works”, John Lennon’s second book was published in the U.S.
  • 1967: The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band topped the charts.
  • 1970: Jimi Hendrix had his first recording sessions at Electric Ladyland studios.
  • 1976: During a concert in Hartford, Connecticut, Peter Frampton fell from the stage and cracked two of his ribs.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1970: We have Ten Years After at Harvard Stadium with Mott the Hoople.
  • 1972: Faces was at the Garden.
  • 1979: The Charlie Daniels Band played the Lawn at the Lenox Music Inn.
