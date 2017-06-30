Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Who Is Conducting Senseless Survey

June 30, 2017 8:30 AM

For this Friday edition of the senseless survey, Kevin rang up a guy who at first was skeptical of how many questions Kevin was going to ask, but reluctantly agreed to participate anyway. The questions started innocently enough with Kevin asking what you can tell about a person by their treatment of elevator buttons, and how embarrassing owning a VCR is today.

Then Kevin asked, you knew there would be at least one food question. Today it was about one of his favorite topics, all you can eat buffets. 

The survey took a disturbing turn toward the end, find out what question got turned back around on Kevin, and got the man to disconnect.

Stay for the discussion after the survey about that last question, it does not disappoint! 

