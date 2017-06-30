See Us Driving Around? Score Boston Tickets!

WZLX’s 32nd anniversary show with Boston and Joan Jett is less than two weeks away, and Boston’s Classic Rock still has a ton of tickets left to give away!

Look for the WZLX Rock n Roll Patrol out on the street with the official Boston/Joan Jett vehicle for your chance to see Boston and Joan Jett on July 13th at the TD Garden!

To win tickets, come to one of our scheduled events and say the code word “Party” to a member of our WZLX Rock n’ Roll Patrol. You and a friend will receive a free tickets to the show! *While supplies last

Keep it on 100.7 WZLX or visit this page frequently to find out where we will be next. And who knows, you might just run into one of our hosts!

Here’s where you can find us:

Saturday July 1st

3:00pm -5:00pm at Luke’s Liquors

167 Market St, Rockland, MA, 02370