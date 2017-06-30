Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Pete, Jackson & Intern Brian Judged a Bikini Contest

June 30, 2017 8:00 AM

Three members of the show were out at High Octane Harley to judge a bikini contest. Kevin couldn’t believe they were judges. They went over the experience from the women that participated to who didn’t participate. It also came out that the intern had to buy Jackson beers all night. Typical.

Anyways, they got audio of the event and how it was judged. It sounded like a beauty pageant with some answers that scratched their heads. Jackson ended up talking to a girl that ended up filling in for another that was a little too tipsy to participate.

Take a listen and then give your daughters a talk on why they shouldn’t do these.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

