Pete, Jackson & Intern Brian Judged a Bikini Contest

Three members of the show were out at High Octane Harley to judge a bikini contest. Kevin couldn’t believe they were judges. They went over the experience from the women that participated to who didn’t participate. It also came out that the intern had to buy Jackson beers all night. Typical.

Anyways, they got audio of the event and how it was judged. It sounded like a beauty pageant with some answers that scratched their heads. Jackson ended up talking to a girl that ended up filling in for another that was a little too tipsy to participate.

Take a listen and then give your daughters a talk on why they shouldn’t do these.

