Neil Young Debuts ‘Children of Destiny’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Neil Young and Promise Of The Real have recorded a brand new song “Children of Destiny.”

They released the track and premiered the accompanying music video over Facebook live today (June 30). Appropriately timed, the clip features young people celebrating the 4th of July.

The song features a collaboration with a 56-piece orchestra, 62 musicians in all played together on the final piece.

Watch “Children of Destiny” below.