Karlson & McKenzie: What Do Kids Think Fireworks Sound Like?

The 4th of July is close by and Pete’s daughter Sam asked her preschool students what fireworks sound like. We played the audio of the kids responses that of course were adorable.

Kevin couldn’t believe the words these kids were using at a young age and the sounds they made.

Sam ended it talking to a kid about what he was looking forward to this summer. Hear it and see if you can recreate the noises just as well as they did. You know, for fun.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.