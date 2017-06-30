Karlson & McKenzie: Fat Girl Moment?

Don’t take the title the wrong way, but one woman housed a ton of Prime Rib at a restaurant and set a record at that local establishment.

She claims to be a professional eater which helped the woman that looked like she had the figure of Michael Phelps.

Hear the report from a local news station we played to find out how much she ate and that she wanted to eat more but couldn’t.

Do you think you could top her?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.