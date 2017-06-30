Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Firecracker 400: 400 – 351

June 30, 2017 9:00 PM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

We’re done with the first 50, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!

400 Led Zeppelin                    Babe I’M Gonna Leave You
399 .38 Special  Caught Up In You
398 Van Halen                     And The Cradle Will Rock
397 U2                           Mysterious Ways
396 Talking Heads               Burning Down The House
395 Soundgarden                Burden In My Hands
394 AC/DC         Rock And Roll Ain’T Noise Pollution
393 Pearl Jam                Daughter
392 Rolling Stones          Wild Horses
391 Ozzy Osbourne          No More Tears
390 Who                   You Better You Bet
389 Led Zeppelin         Dazed And Confused
388 KISS                  Detroit Rock City
387 Gov’t Mule         Soulshine
386 John Mellencamp   Hurts So Good
385 Loverboy                           Working For The Weekend
384 Judas Priest                      Living After Midnight
383 Black Crowes                     Twice As Hard
382 Pink Floyd                      Money
381 Van Halen                      Dance The Night Away
380 Styx                          Renegade
379 Police                       Don’T Stand So Close To Me
378 Golden Earring              Radar Love
377 Metallica                  Nothing Else Matters
376 Rush                      Freewill
375 Tom Petty                Into The Great Wide Open
374 Queen                   Bicycle Race
373 Guns N Roses           Don’T Cry
372 Led Zeppelin          Houses Of The Holy
371 Neil Young           Hey Hey, My My
370 Foreigner           Hot Blooded
369 Tesla              Signs
368 Sweet             Ballroom Blitz
367 Foo Fighters     My Hero
366 Bob Seger       The Fire Down Below
365 John Fogerty                       Centerfield
364 Eagles                            Witchy Woman
363 Aerosmith                        Back In The Saddle
362 Journey                         Lights
361 Red Hot Chili Peppers          Breaking The Girl
360 Led Zeppelin                  Nobody’S Fault But Mine
359 Boston                       Let Me Take You Home Tonight
358 Electric Light Orchestra    Don’T Bring Me Down
357 Motley Crue                Dr.Feelgood
356 George Thorogood          Bad To The Bone
355 Edgar Winter Group       Frankenstein
354 Rolling Stones          Shattered
353 Nirvana                The Man Who Sold The World
352 Def Leppard           Hysteria
351 ZZ Top           Tush

See the Rest of the Countdown Here

