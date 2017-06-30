As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
We’re done with the first 50, and we’ll keep going until we hit #1 on Tuesday.
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Check back for the rest of the list – we’ll release it 50 songs at a time all weekend long, and don’t forget to listen live as we bring you all the way to #1!
|400
|Led Zeppelin
|Babe I’M Gonna Leave You
|399
|.38 Special
|Caught Up In You
|398
|Van Halen
|And The Cradle Will Rock
|397
|U2
|Mysterious Ways
|396
|Talking Heads
|Burning Down The House
|395
|Soundgarden
|Burden In My Hands
|394
|AC/DC
|Rock And Roll Ain’T Noise Pollution
|393
|Pearl Jam
|Daughter
|392
|Rolling Stones
|Wild Horses
|391
|Ozzy Osbourne
|No More Tears
|390
|Who
|You Better You Bet
|389
|Led Zeppelin
|Dazed And Confused
|388
|KISS
|Detroit Rock City
|387
|Gov’t Mule
|Soulshine
|386
|John Mellencamp
|Hurts So Good
|385
|Loverboy
|Working For The Weekend
|384
|Judas Priest
|Living After Midnight
|383
|Black Crowes
|Twice As Hard
|382
|Pink Floyd
|Money
|381
|Van Halen
|Dance The Night Away
|380
|Styx
|Renegade
|379
|Police
|Don’T Stand So Close To Me
|378
|Golden Earring
|Radar Love
|377
|Metallica
|Nothing Else Matters
|376
|Rush
|Freewill
|375
|Tom Petty
|Into The Great Wide Open
|374
|Queen
|Bicycle Race
|373
|Guns N Roses
|Don’T Cry
|372
|Led Zeppelin
|Houses Of The Holy
|371
|Neil Young
|Hey Hey, My My
|370
|Foreigner
|Hot Blooded
|369
|Tesla
|Signs
|368
|Sweet
|Ballroom Blitz
|367
|Foo Fighters
|My Hero
|366
|Bob Seger
|The Fire Down Below
|365
|John Fogerty
|Centerfield
|364
|Eagles
|Witchy Woman
|363
|Aerosmith
|Back In The Saddle
|362
|Journey
|Lights
|361
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Breaking The Girl
|360
|Led Zeppelin
|Nobody’S Fault But Mine
|359
|Boston
|Let Me Take You Home Tonight
|358
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Don’T Bring Me Down
|357
|Motley Crue
|Dr.Feelgood
|356
|George Thorogood
|Bad To The Bone
|355
|Edgar Winter Group
|Frankenstein
|354
|Rolling Stones
|Shattered
|353
|Nirvana
|The Man Who Sold The World
|352
|Def Leppard
|Hysteria
|351
|ZZ Top
|Tush