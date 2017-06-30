Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 30th in Classic Rock History

Gene Simmons authorized the first Kiss comic book on this day in 1976. Marvel produced the issue, however it was not the band’s animated debut. They appeared in another Marvel hero’s comic earlier. Which one?

Howard the Duck

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 30th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1975: Cher and Gregg Allman were married just four days after Cher’s divorce from Sonny Bono. The marriage didn’t last long however as Cher filed for divorce just nine days later.

1976: Avid comic book fan and KISS band member Gene Simmons authorized the first KISS comic book. Marvel Comics inaugural issue sold 500,000 copies.

1976: Police raided Neil Diamond's home looking for drugs, but found less than an ounce of marijuana for their efforts. Diamond in turn gave the officers copies of his album "Beautiful Noise."

1990: There was a star studded charity concert for Nordoff-Robbins music therapy at Knebworth Park in England, with Pink Floyd as the headliner. Other performers included Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Elton John, Mark Knopfler, Phil Collins, Genesis, and others.

