The Christmas Spirit Senseless Survey

June 29, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Senseless Survey

This woman that picked up the phone today probably didn’t like the very last question about Christmas but we’ll get to that…

Kevin’s first senseless question was “Do you think people got addicted to coffee because it was served at AA meetings?” to which she said it was ridiculous.

Kevin went on to ask about guys in Sam Adams commercials and if she would buy a Canada Goose jacket.

After a few more, Kevin finally asked “Would you watch a documentary about a woman that had so much Christmas spirit that her breasts produced egg nog?” and….well you need to listen for her reaction.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

