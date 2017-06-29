Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Kendall Jenner Is Defaming ‘Vintage’ Rock Tees With Her Face

June 29, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Pink Floyd, Rami Abou-Sabe, The Doors

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Kendall Jenner, the younger half-sister of Kim Kardashian and daughter of Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) and Kris Jenner, has made a name for herself in a recent years as an in-demand model and talented social media maven.

Along with fashionista sister Kylie, the Jenner’s have been releasing their own designs under the Kendall + Kylie label since 2015. Now, the pair have ventured out into “vintage” territory.

Retailing for a whopping $125, these classic rock tees have been updated with a yellow print of Kendall’s face overlayed atop traditional designs from acts like KISS, The Doors, Pink Floyd, and Ozzy Osbourne. “One of a kind, perfectly worn vintage tee shirt,” the description reads. “Yellow Kendall graphic printed on individually hand picked rock tee.”

Check out the rest of the blasphemous designs below.

