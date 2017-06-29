Feel Better About Yourself And Listen To ‘Does That Make Me A Bad Person?’

Right out of the gate (or phone lines), Mike asked if he’s a bad person for dumping his girlfriend because she’s allergic to shellfish. Kevin doesn’t think so and the rest of the show agreed. Seafood is a big deal.

Kevin then read a tweet where a guy deflected to another guy to help a woman with groceries. Kevin said it’s something he would do but no one really decided if he was a bad person. Pete went to the text machine and read about someone dumping trash into someone’s sunroof because it was their own trash they threw out a window. They agreed he wasn’t bad.

Another caller told a story of dating two sisters at once and the next caller was telling his girlfriend a different time he gets out of work so he can get some beer time in. Both not bad according to the show.

The last call involved a story of a guy going back to his 10-year reunion and saying he’s better than everyone and the last text about someone cheating. Hear the clip to see how they ruled on those.

