Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 29 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1968 Pink Floyd released its second album “A Saucerful of Secrets.” Which member of the band declared it to be his favorite Floyd release?
ANSWER: Drummer Nick Mason
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy birthday to Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice!
- 1967: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were both found guilty on drug charges stemming from a February 27 bust at Keith’s home. Mick was sentenced to three months in jail and sent to Brixton prison. Keith was sentenced to a year. Fans were shocked and outraged and the charges were later reduced when the case went to appeals court.
- 1968: Pink Floyd organized and headlined a free concert in London’s Hyde Park with Jethro Tull as opening act. The same day, Pink Floyds second LP “A Saucerful of Secrets” was released.
- 1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played its final gig as a group on the last day of the three-day Denver Pop Fest at Mile High Stadium.
- 1978: Peter Frampton was in a car accident while in the Bahamas. He sustained fractured ribs and a broken arm.
- 1979: Lowell George of Little Feat died of a heart attack brought on by long time drug abuse.
- 1998: George Harrison announced that, despite reports to the contrary, he had received radiation treatment for throat cancer. Harrison said, “I’m not going to die on you folks yet”, and blamed cigarettes for his cancer.
- 2007: Marshall Tucker band guitarist George McCorkle died in Nashville following a battle with cancer.