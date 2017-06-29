10 Most Patriotic States In America

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Would you have guessed that Massachusetts is one of the least patriotic states in the union? Using a variety of metrics, WalletHub has released a new study ranking all 50 states, and the Commonwealth comes in at a lowly #48.

Taking into account the percentage of active and former military service members, the amount of Peace Corps volunteers, the number of adults who voted in the last election, and the volunteer rate of each state, Virginia came in first place. Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina, and Colorado round out the Top 5.

Coming in last place is New Jersey, with Illinois not far behind, and Massachusetts third-worst. Check out the rest of the Top 10 and Bottom 10 lists below.

10 Most Patriotic States

1. Virginia

2. Alaska

3. Wyoming

4. South Carolina

5. Colorado

6. Washington

7. Hawaii

8. Idaho

9. Georgia

10. North Carolina

10 Least Patriotic States

50. New Jersey

49. Illinois

48. Massachusetts

47. Rhode Island

46. New York

45. Connecticut

44. California

43. Michigan

42. Pennsylvania

41. Delaware