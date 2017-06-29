Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

10 Most Patriotic States In America

June 29, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Fourth of July, Most Patriotic States, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Would you have guessed that Massachusetts is one of the least patriotic states in the union? Using a variety of metrics, WalletHub has released a new study ranking all 50 states, and the Commonwealth comes in at a lowly #48.

RELATED: Every Firework Show In The Greater Boston Area

Taking into account the percentage of active and former military service members, the amount of Peace Corps volunteers, the number of adults who voted in the last election, and the volunteer rate of each state, Virginia came in first place. Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina, and Colorado round out the Top 5.

Coming in last place is New Jersey, with Illinois not far behind, and Massachusetts third-worst. Check out the rest of the Top 10 and Bottom 10 lists below.

10 Most Patriotic States
1. Virginia
2. Alaska
3. Wyoming
4. South Carolina
5. Colorado
6. Washington
7. Hawaii
8. Idaho
9. Georgia
10. North Carolina

10 Least Patriotic States
50. New Jersey
49. Illinois
48. Massachusetts
47. Rhode Island
46. New York
45. Connecticut
44. California
43. Michigan
42. Pennsylvania
41. Delaware

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live