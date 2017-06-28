Tap Water Shaming Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a guy that right off the bat sounded skeptical of what Kevin was going to ask based his response.

He asked questions about the new man bun Ken Doll, annoying kids and podcasting in your basement.

When Kevin asked about hiccups, he wanted to know what these questions were about and what was Kevin trying to accomplish with them.

Kevin said they were getting to know you questions to which he told him to get right to it.

So Kevin asked about Taco Bell and tap water shaming which lead to the hang up we knew that was coming. Check it out.

