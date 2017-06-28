Meatball Gate Hits the Karlson & McKenzie Show… Sort Of

Kevin’s brother in law is part of a local Italian club and has been accused of stealing a tray of meatballs.

Apparently, these are made specifically for dinners they put on. Kevin pointed out two things.

One, how distraught he is, and two, he had meatballs last weekend at his house. Kevin went over the details about the club and how it’s been a part of the family for years.

Well when Kevin found out, he talked to said brother in law who is a cop by the way. Hear him defend himself and what might come of it.

Do you think he’s guilty or not? Let us know.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.