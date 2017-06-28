KISS Reunion? Gene Simmons And Ace Frehley Team Up For New Music

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gene Simmons has revealed he co-wrote two songs with ex-bandmate Ace Frehley for Frehley’s upcoming solo record.

Frehley was a founding member and of KISS and part of the classic Seventies lineup. The guitarist returned in 1996 for the group’s reunion run but hasn’t been involved in any KISS projects since 2002. The Simmons-Frehley co-penned tunes mark the first time the pair have collaborated since 1998’s Psycho Circus.

“Literally two days ago I was with Ace,” Simmons told 92 KQRS in Minnesota. “He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things.”

There is still no confirmed date for Frehley’s solo record, but the release will be the guitarist’s seventh solo studio effort.