Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

KISS Reunion? Gene Simmons And Ace Frehley Team Up For New Music

June 28, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, KISS, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gene Simmons has revealed he co-wrote two songs with ex-bandmate Ace Frehley for Frehley’s upcoming solo record.

RELATED: Gene Simmons Abandons Attempt To Trademark Devil Horns

Frehley was a founding member and of KISS and part of the classic Seventies lineup. The guitarist returned in 1996 for the group’s reunion run but hasn’t been involved in any KISS projects since 2002. The Simmons-Frehley co-penned tunes mark the first time the pair have collaborated since 1998’s Psycho Circus.

“Literally two days ago I was with Ace,” Simmons told 92 KQRS in Minnesota. “He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things.”

There is still no confirmed date for Frehley’s solo record, but the release will be the guitarist’s seventh solo studio effort.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live