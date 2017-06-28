Do You Like To Hurl? As In Hurling The Irish Sport.

AIG Fenway Hurling Classic is coming to Fenway Park in November and we had some players from the Hurling league in studio with us to talk about it. We had the President of the league David Collins in and goal keeper Gary Maguire along with another player that was in a boot from an injury.

These guys were at Fenway last night and one of them threw out the first pitch which gave us a chance to get their take on baseball. We did have to explain to them what a Fenway Frank was. Kevin then went into how the game is played with the guys.

Heather wanted to know if they have a specific chant and how the crowds are. Turns out that Maguire started a fight two years ago when it was at Fenway. It was a fun chat and if you want more info, go to redsox.com/hurling.

