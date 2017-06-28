Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 28 in Classic Rock History

The Grateful Dead played the Boston Garden on this night in 1974. The band released a single that year which should have hit the American sales chart, but didn’t. What was the song?

“U.S. Blues”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for June 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: The Jefferson Airplane appeared on the cover of Life magazine.

Bonnie Raitt opened a show at Wembley Stadium in London that featured Eric Clapton and Elton John. She was the only opening act that both of the headliners had wanted. 1997: George Harrison had an operation to remove a benign growth from his neck.

