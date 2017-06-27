Karlson & McKenzie Visit Shootout For Soldiers!

Kevin, Pete and Heather went to a cool event called Shootout for Soldiers that benefit one of our friends and our Pet Project Operation Delta Dog.

While they were there, they saw a guy that looked like he was in his early 60’s possibly. This event is a 24 hour lacrosse event keep in mind.

Pete asked him his age and he said 74 which floored the show. He had been playing for 10 years which made the guys exclaim even more they couldn’t believe it. Kevin talked about protecting himself more as they get older rather than putting himself in harms way.

Hear the whole talk with the 74 year old vet and their reaction to it.

