How’d You Like To Try Out a Greasy Pole?

Our Intern Brian, or Miller Time as Pete likes to call him, went to the St. Peter Fiesta in Gloucester where there is a contraption out in the ocean just off the beach where a long telephone pole is greased up for people to try and run across to grab the flag of victory.

After telling Kevin the history of the event and what it all entails, Brian ended up talk to contestants that were old, young, new and from the past.

Hear what some of the said from practicing to rules being made because they were so good.

Have you tried this before? Would you try it?

