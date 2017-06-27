Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Do Sox Fans Know Big Papi’s Number?

June 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: david ortiiz, Fenway Park, Red Sox

Jackson went down to Fenway Park for the retirement ceremony of David Ortiz and happen to show up when Papi himself drove up to the Park.

He ran into some people and talked to them about the big night, thoughts on the arrival of Ortiz with Pedro and Varitek getting no love and do they know what number David Ortiz had on his back for his career with the Red Sox.

Hear it all and let us know your favorite Big Papi Moment.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live