Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 27 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1970, Jimi Hendrix played the Boston Garden. What were his two backing players on bass and drums?

Mitch Mitchell on drums from the Experience and Billy Cox from the Band of Gypsies.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 27th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: The Rolling Stones self-titled 1 st album entered the English charts 2 months after it was released.

The Rolling Stones self-titled 1 album entered the English charts 2 months after it was released. 1971: The Fillmore East closed with a concert featuring the Allman Brothers Band, J. Geils Band, Edgar Winter’s White Trash, Rick Derringer, Beach Boys, Albert King and Country Joe McDonald.

The Fillmore East closed with a concert featuring the Allman Brothers Band, J. Geils Band, Edgar Winter’s White Trash, Rick Derringer, Beach Boys, Albert King and Country Joe McDonald. 1980: John Bonham of Led Zeppelin collapsed behind his drum kit at a concert in Nuremburg, Germany. Doctors diagnosed it as exhaustion.

John Bonham of Led Zeppelin collapsed behind his drum kit at a concert in Nuremburg, Germany. Doctors diagnosed it as exhaustion. 1996: The Lead Singer of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, quit as frontman of the band due to creative differences. On that day, original singer David Lee Roth began working with Van Halen to complete two tracks for a greatest hits album. Those tracks would be finished and released, but Roth was soon bounced in favor of a 3rd lead singer, Gary Cherone.

The Lead Singer of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, quit as frontman of the band due to creative differences. On that day, original singer David Lee Roth began working with Van Halen to complete two tracks for a greatest hits album. Those tracks would be finished and released, but Roth was soon bounced in favor of a 3rd lead singer, Gary Cherone. 2002: On the eve of an American tour, John Entwistle of The Who was found dead in his Las Vegas hotel room. The 57-year-old was a victim of too much hard partying.

On the eve of an American tour, John Entwistle of The Who was found dead in his Las Vegas hotel room. The 57-year-old was a victim of too much hard partying. 2015: We lost YES bassist, Chris Squire who succumbed to leukemia.

In the WZLX ticket stash…