Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

June 27, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Blindspot, Boston Emissions, boston emissions with anngelle wood, boston local songs of the week, Boston Radio, boston rock radio, eddie japan, field day, local radio, local rock radio, local songs of the week, Mister Vertigo, mister vertigo no myth, music submissions, new england music, new music, protean collective, Radio, Something Sneaky, stephen macdonald, Test Meat, the rock of boston, wbcn, WZLX, zippah recording studio

 L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions  (please read submissions info)
Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook+Twitter | +Instagram | +TumblrLocal Music VenuesRock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
Online at @bostonemissions | #bostonemissions #therockofboston #radioon 

 _____________________________________________________________________

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:
The Rationales, Field Day, No Small Children & more….

 

sundaysummersessions Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 6/25/17

3] Eddie Japan – 1AM, from Golden Age
–July 29 at Great Scott with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead

2] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com

1] blindspot – Like A Stone

–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon

 

 

_________________________________________________________________

Boston Emissions playlist – June 25, 2017

 

Bullet La Volta – Little Tiny Pieces from the Gift, 1989, Taang!

Bang Camaro – Push Push Lady Lightning

California X – Nights In The Dark

Choke Up – My Oh My

The Gala – Control 
–Fri, July 7 Sally O’Brien’s Somerville with the Blame Shifters, Strange Fuzz

Heidi Saperstein – Seven Seas

Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017
–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge

Stephen MacDonald live
-Local Divide
-Swimmers
-Singular
-Belongs To No One

The Okay Win – Reaction recorded live on Boston Emissions

Shotgun Waltz – Ten Paces

Andrea Gillis – Taxi

Mister Vertigo – No Myth, brand new studio recording of the Michael Penn cover they first played on Boston Emissions
Brian Charles as Zippah Studio heard it and asked them to record it
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve
–Thurs, July 6 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Cannibal Ramblers

Eldridge Rodriguez – Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, recorded live on Boston Emissions

Protean Collective – Dead Ends from Collapse, 2017

Something Sneaky – Brighten

 

I am away for two weeks. Have a great 4th of July. I will be back on Sunday, July 16. Send music.

Thank you for supporting the show, and me! 

 

 

supportlocalradiored Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

13239112 10154259520471789 704257211303261509 n Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live