Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:
The Rationales, Field Day, No Small Children & more….
Local Songs of the Week + 6/25/17
3] Eddie Japan – 1AM, from Golden Age
–July 29 at Great Scott with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead
2] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
1] blindspot – Like A Stone
–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon
Boston Emissions playlist – June 25, 2017
Bullet La Volta – Little Tiny Pieces from the Gift, 1989, Taang!
Bang Camaro – Push Push Lady Lightning
California X – Nights In The Dark
Choke Up – My Oh My
The Gala – Control
–Fri, July 7 Sally O’Brien’s Somerville with the Blame Shifters, Strange Fuzz
Heidi Saperstein – Seven Seas
Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017
–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge
Stephen MacDonald live
-Local Divide
-Swimmers
-Singular
-Belongs To No One
The Okay Win – Reaction recorded live on Boston Emissions
Thank you Stephen MacDonald (@OkayWin)! New record, Local Divide, is out now; show 7/2 at @lilypadinman #bostonmusic #sundaysummersessions pic.twitter.com/Ax2mgLFH7Y
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) June 26, 2017
Shotgun Waltz – Ten Paces
Andrea Gillis – Taxi
Mister Vertigo – No Myth, brand new studio recording of the Michael Penn cover they first played on Boston Emissions
Brian Charles as Zippah Studio heard it and asked them to record it
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve
–Thurs, July 6 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Cannibal Ramblers
Eldridge Rodriguez – Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, recorded live on Boston Emissions
Protean Collective – Dead Ends from Collapse, 2017
Something Sneaky – Brighten
I am away for two weeks. Have a great 4th of July. I will be back on Sunday, July 16. Send music.
Thank you for supporting the show, and me!