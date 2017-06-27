Boston Emissions 6/25/17: Stephen MacDonald, Bullet LaVolta, Field Day, Mister Vertigo + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

The Rationales, Field Day, No Small Children & more….

Local Songs of the Week + 6/25/17

3] Eddie Japan – 1AM, from Golden Age

–July 29 at Great Scott with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead

2] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

1] blindspot – Like A Stone

–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon

_________________________________________________________________

Boston Emissions playlist – June 25, 2017

Bullet La Volta – Little Tiny Pieces from the Gift, 1989, Taang!

Bang Camaro – Push Push Lady Lightning

California X – Nights In The Dark

Choke Up – My Oh My

The Gala – Control

–Fri, July 7 Sally O’Brien’s Somerville with the Blame Shifters, Strange Fuzz

Heidi Saperstein – Seven Seas

Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017

–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge

Stephen MacDonald live

-Local Divide

-Swimmers

-Singular

-Belongs To No One

The Okay Win – Reaction recorded live on Boston Emissions

Shotgun Waltz – Ten Paces

Andrea Gillis – Taxi

Mister Vertigo – No Myth, brand new studio recording of the Michael Penn cover they first played on Boston Emissions

Brian Charles as Zippah Studio heard it and asked them to record it

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve

–Thurs, July 6 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Cannibal Ramblers

Eldridge Rodriguez – Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, recorded live on Boston Emissions

Protean Collective – Dead Ends from Collapse, 2017

Something Sneaky – Brighten

I am away for two weeks. Have a great 4th of July. I will be back on Sunday, July 16. Send music.

Thank you for supporting the show, and me!