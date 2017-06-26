Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Kick Off ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour

June 26, 2017 11:09 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie kicked off their North American tour in Atlanta, GA last week, and the pair hit Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavillion this Wednesday, June 28th.

Touring in support of their self-titled debut, the duo reached back into the Fleetwood catalog for a career-spanning setlist at their first three shows, and the trend looks to continue moving forward. With highlights like “Never Going Back Again,” “Tusk,” and the dormant “Hold Me” (not played live since 1984), Fleetwood fans are in for a real treat on this tour.

Check out their full setlist below, and be sure to grab tickets for Wednesday’s show if you haven’t already.

Buckingham/McVie 2017 Setlist:
1. “Trouble”
(Lindsey Buckingham cover)
2. “Never Going Back Again”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
3. “Wish You Were Here”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
4. “Shut Us Down”
(Lindsey Buckingham cover)
5. “Sleeping Around the Corner”
6. “Feel About You”
7. “In My World”
8. “Too Far Gone”
9. “Hold Me”
(Fleetwood Mac cover) (First time since 1984)
10. “Little Lies”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
11. “Tusk”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
12. “Love Is Here to Stay”
13. “Red Sun”
14. “You Make Loving Fun”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
15. “I’m So Afraid”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
16. “Go Your Own Way”

Encore:
17. “Everywhere”
(Fleetwood Mac cover)
18. “Lay Down for Free”
19. “Game of Pretend”

