Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 26 in Classic Rock History

June 26, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Mick Jones of the Clash! What punk band was he a member of just prior to becoming a founding member of the Clash?

ANSWER: London SS

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1973: Mick Jagger was named the father of a two year old girl in a paternity suit brought by Marsha Hunt.  He has since acknowledged Karis as his daughter.
  • 1975: Sonny and Cher’s divorce was finalized on this day. The divorce left her free to marry Gregg Allman which she did just four days later.
  • 1977: Elvis Presley made his last concert appearance, at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.  He would pass away a month and a half later.
  • 1979: Nigel Olsson, Elton John’s drummer, ran a stop sign and collided with another car , killing the driver. Olsson was charged with unintentional vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor.
  • 1992: Elton John and Eric Clapton performed the first of three sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.
  • 2004: Paul McCartney performed at the British Glastonbury Festival. It was the first time he’d participated in the event.
  • 2007: Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and Beatle widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison were in Las Vegas to mark the first anniversary of the Beatles-inspired Cirque du Soleil show “Love.” They also joined Cirque du Soleil for a special dedication ceremony unveiling plaques saluting Lennon and Harrison’s contributions to the production.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1968: The Jeff Beck group played the Boston Tea Party.
  • 1974: The Mahavishnu Orchestra, King Crimson, and Golden Earring played the Cape Cod Coliseum.
  • 1976: It was the Stills-Young band at the Boston Garden with Poco.
  • 1976: Rick Ocasek and Ben Orr were at the Back Room in Cambridge.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live