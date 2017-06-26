Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Mick Jones of the Clash! What punk band was he a member of just prior to becoming a founding member of the Clash?

London SS

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973: Mick Jagger

Sonny and Cher’s divorce was finalized on this day. The divorce left her free to marry Gregg Allman which she did just four days later. 1977: Elvis Presley made his last concert appearance, at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. He would pass away a month and a half later.

