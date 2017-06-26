Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Mick Jones of the Clash! What punk band was he a member of just prior to becoming a founding member of the Clash?
ANSWER: London SS
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1973: Mick Jagger was named the father of a two year old girl in a paternity suit brought by Marsha Hunt. He has since acknowledged Karis as his daughter.
- 1975: Sonny and Cher’s divorce was finalized on this day. The divorce left her free to marry Gregg Allman which she did just four days later.
- 1977: Elvis Presley made his last concert appearance, at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. He would pass away a month and a half later.
- 1979: Nigel Olsson, Elton John’s drummer, ran a stop sign and collided with another car , killing the driver. Olsson was charged with unintentional vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor.
- 1992: Elton John and Eric Clapton performed the first of three sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.
- 2004: Paul McCartney performed at the British Glastonbury Festival. It was the first time he’d participated in the event.
- 2007: Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and Beatle widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison were in Las Vegas to mark the first anniversary of the Beatles-inspired Cirque du Soleil show “Love.” They also joined Cirque du Soleil for a special dedication ceremony unveiling plaques saluting Lennon and Harrison’s contributions to the production.
Checking the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1968: The Jeff Beck group played the Boston Tea Party.
- 1974: The Mahavishnu Orchestra, King Crimson, and Golden Earring played the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1976: It was the Stills-Young band at the Boston Garden with Poco.
- 1976: Rick Ocasek and Ben Orr were at the Back Room in Cambridge.