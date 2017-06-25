Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 25 in Classic Rock History

The Beatles hit “All You Need is Love” was recorded on this day in 1967. What song did the band put on the B-side of the single?
ANSWER: “Baby You’re a Rich Man”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1966: “Paperback Writer” by the Beatles hit #1 in the States.
- 1967: The Beatles recorded “All You Need is Love” live on BBC-TV. Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Keith Moon were among the members of the chorus for the song.
- 1984: Patti Scialfa joined Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band.
- 1993: Springsteen performed “Glory Days” on the last installment of NBC-TV’S “Late Night with David Letterman”.
- 1999: Brad Delp of Boston sang two Paul McCartney selections onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. He performed “Live and Let Die” and “Obla Di Obla Da” with Sir George Martin conducting the orchestra!
- 2003: Boston’s City Council approved plans for a Bruce Springsteen show at Fenway Park, marking the first time the baseball stadium would be used for a rock concert.
- 2004: David Bowie underwent angioplasty surgery at a hospital in Germany to open a blocked artery. His heart condition forced him to cancel the last eleven dates of his European tour.
- 2007: Charlie Daniels received the Secretary of Defense Medal at a ceremony at the Pentagon in recognition of his unwavering support for U.S. troops.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1976: It was ZZ Top with Blue Oster Cult at the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1977: The J. Geils Band played the Garden with the Cars.