Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 24 in Classic Rock History

June 24, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood! The drummer has been a constant member of Fleetwood Mac since the first album in 1967. Who is the other only original member left in the band?

ANSWER: Bassist John McVie

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac! He celebrates along with guitarist and former Yardbird Jeff Beck, and Patrick Moraz of Yes and the Moody Blues!
  • 1965: “A Spaniard in the Works”, John Lennon’s second book, was published in Britain.
  • 1966: The Beatles began their last world tour with a concert in Munich.
  • 1966: The Rolling Stones began their 5th tour of the U.S. with a concert at the Manning Bowl in Lynn. The crowd was rowdy and the police used tear gas. As a result it was the last time the Bowl was used for a concert until 1985.
  • 1970: Jim Morrison married his girlfriend Patricia Kennealy.
  • 1989: The Who began a 25 date North American tour at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. That was the site of their “Farewell Show” in 1982.
  • 1999: Eric Clapton auctioned off several of his guitars to raise money for his “Crossroads” Rehab Clinic on Antigua. The sale netted over 5 million dollars.
  • 2004: He held another auction for the Crossroads Center. In that sale Clapton’s guitar “Blackie” became the most expensive guitar to be sold at an auction, fetching 959-thousand-500-dollars. Clapton used the guitar extensively throughout the ’70s and’80s, and it was valued at between 100-and-150-thousand-dollars. The auction was held at Christie’s in N.Y.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

1971: The Allman Brothers played Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live