Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 24 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood! The drummer has been a constant member of Fleetwood Mac since the first album in 1967. Who is the other only original member left in the band?

Bassist John McVie

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac ! He celebrates along with guitarist and former Yardbird Jeff Beck, and Patrick Moraz of Yes and the Moody Blues!

1965: "A Spaniard in the Works", John Lennon's second book, was published in Britain.

1966: The Beatles

1966: The Rolling Stones th tour of the U.S. with a concert at the Manning Bowl in Lynn. The crowd was rowdy and the police used tear gas. As a result it was the last time the Bowl was used for a concert until 1985.

1970: Jim Morrison married his girlfriend Patricia Kennealy.

1989: The Who began a 25 date North American tour at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. That was the site of their "Farewell Show" in 1982.

1999: Eric Clapton auctioned off several of his guitars to raise money for his "Crossroads" Rehab Clinic on Antigua. The sale netted over 5 million dollars.

Eric Clapton auctioned off several of his guitars to raise money for his “Crossroads” Rehab Clinic on Antigua. The sale netted over 5 million dollars. 2004: He held another auction for the Crossroads Center. In that sale Clapton’s guitar “Blackie” became the most expensive guitar to be sold at an auction, fetching 959-thousand-500-dollars. Clapton used the guitar extensively throughout the ’70s and’80s, and it was valued at between 100-and-150-thousand-dollars. The auction was held at Christie’s in N.Y.

1971: The Allman Brothers played Lowell Memorial Auditorium.