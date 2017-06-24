Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 24 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood! The drummer has been a constant member of Fleetwood Mac since the first album in 1967. Who is the other only original member left in the band?
ANSWER: Bassist John McVie
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac! He celebrates along with guitarist and former Yardbird Jeff Beck, and Patrick Moraz of Yes and the Moody Blues!
- 1965: “A Spaniard in the Works”, John Lennon’s second book, was published in Britain.
- 1966: The Beatles began their last world tour with a concert in Munich.
- 1966: The Rolling Stones began their 5th tour of the U.S. with a concert at the Manning Bowl in Lynn. The crowd was rowdy and the police used tear gas. As a result it was the last time the Bowl was used for a concert until 1985.
- 1970: Jim Morrison married his girlfriend Patricia Kennealy.
- 1989: The Who began a 25 date North American tour at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. That was the site of their “Farewell Show” in 1982.
- 1999: Eric Clapton auctioned off several of his guitars to raise money for his “Crossroads” Rehab Clinic on Antigua. The sale netted over 5 million dollars.
- 2004: He held another auction for the Crossroads Center. In that sale Clapton’s guitar “Blackie” became the most expensive guitar to be sold at an auction, fetching 959-thousand-500-dollars. Clapton used the guitar extensively throughout the ’70s and’80s, and it was valued at between 100-and-150-thousand-dollars. The auction was held at Christie’s in N.Y.
1971: The Allman Brothers played Lowell Memorial Auditorium.