Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What’s Going On With the Health of the Staff at ZLX?

June 23, 2017 8:30 AM

Yesterday we found out that Pete is sweating like he ran a marathon while he was sleeping and his wife looked it up online that it might be because of Testosterone issues. One caller said he was having night sweats and went to get checked out which turned out to be cancer but that might be a little extreme for Pete’s case. Shortly after the show yesterday, Jackson then told Pete that he is taking injections of Testosterone in the buttocks to hopefully bring back his sense of smell. But wait, that’s not all that’s happening to the staff here. Remember when Chuck Nowlin got a really bad case of pink eye? Well, now another staffer has contracted it.

Listen to find out who contracted it and what Heather is doing besides night sweats.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live