What’s Going On With the Health of the Staff at ZLX?

Yesterday we found out that Pete is sweating like he ran a marathon while he was sleeping and his wife looked it up online that it might be because of Testosterone issues. One caller said he was having night sweats and went to get checked out which turned out to be cancer but that might be a little extreme for Pete’s case. Shortly after the show yesterday, Jackson then told Pete that he is taking injections of Testosterone in the buttocks to hopefully bring back his sense of smell. But wait, that’s not all that’s happening to the staff here. Remember when Chuck Nowlin got a really bad case of pink eye? Well, now another staffer has contracted it.

Listen to find out who contracted it and what Heather is doing besides night sweats.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.