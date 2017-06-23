Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What Size Are You Senseless Survey

June 23, 2017 9:00 AM

The phone rang this Friday and guess what, someone picked up before it went to voicemail!

The first question was about being chic and then Kevin followed up with Did you know that you can get kicked out of whole foods for asking where the pop-tarts are? and Do you think that’s right? She was a little thrown off by it but when she was asked What are your thoughts on a t-shirt cannon that shoots fresh loaves of banana bread? She was really thrown for a loop taking her time to think about it before saying this is for the census?

Kevin then trotted out the getting to know you questions line. She thought this was a joke when Kevin asked Did you know that 1 out of 3 people have an uncle who tried to start a grill with aqua net and burned the house down? She even said this can’t be real when he asked Wouldn’t you agree that New Yorkers are pretty stuck up for a bunch of people living in a city that smells like pee? But when Kevin asked about some undergarments, she let out a big Oh! And hung up!

Hear how it ended for yourself.

