Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 23 in Classic Rock History

June 23, 2017 1:00 AM

In 2010 Gregg Allman underwent successful liver transplant surgery. He probably went out to celebrate by eating some of his favorite dessert. What was it, according to an interview Gregg did with Chuck Nowlin?

ANSWER: Peach cobbler (of course!)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1967: The Who bassist John Entwistle married his childhood sweetheart Alison Wise.
  • 1973: George Harrison replaced Paul McCartney on top of the U.S. album charts.  McCartney’s “Band on the Run” had been #1, but George’s “Living in the Material World” replaced it.
  • 1975: Alice Cooper broke six of his ribs in 1975 when he fell from the stage while performing in Vancouver.
  • 1977: The Who’s drummer Keith Moon joined Led Zeppelin on stage during a concert in L.A. He sat in with Jon Bonham for the drummer’s solo, “Moby Dick”.
  • 1981: Robert Fripp, guitarist and leader of King Crimson, announced that his band, which had been defunct for seven years, would reform.
  • 1990: Elton John announced that any profits made from the future sales of his singles would go to AIDS research.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1969: Canned Heat played the Ark
  • 1975: It was a historic gig with Bob Marley and the Wailers at Paul’s Mall.
  • 1978: Jackson Browne and Pete Seger played the Orpheum to benefit the Clamshell Alliance.
