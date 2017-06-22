What’s Happening To Karlson & McKenzie’s Bodies?

Pete had to apologize to his wife this morning via text. He was sweating so bad last night that he soaked the bed to the point she noticed and woke him up. They had to change the sheets and of course Kevin wanted to know what he was wearing.

Pete’s wife google’d what the possibilities could be and one main one was low testosterone. During the discussion, Kevin let out that the dreaded male dysfunction of the man area has hit him. Pete is debating whether or not to see a doctor over it.

Kevin then said he feels like he might have lyme disease. Wow! If any doctors are listening, please diagnose these guys!

