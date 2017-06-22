Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, & Eddie Vedder Set For Charity Concert DVD

By Rami Abou-Sabe

On April 4th, 2009, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Eddie Vedder joined forces for the “Change Begins Within” charity concert benefitting the David Lynch Foundation. Now a DVD of the entire night is set to hit shelves September 1st.

The star-studded event took place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and featured performances by Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Donovan, Moby, Jim James, and a special appearance from funnyman Jerry Seinfeld. Highlights of the night include the McCartney-Starr reunion on “With a Little Help From My Friends” and the Vedder-Harper “Under Pressure” cover. The entire lineup joined McCartney and Starr onstage for a rousing rendition of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” to close out the show.

Filmmaker David Lynch launched his foundation in 2005 in order to promote Transcendental Mediation as a viable treatment to eradicate trauma in at-risk populations.

Full Concert Setlist:

1. Moby, Betty LaVette, TM Choir – “Natural Blues”

2. Eddie Vedder – “Rise”

3. Eddie Vedder and Ben Harper – “Under Pressure”

4. Sheryl Crow – “My Sweet Lord”

5. Donovan and Jim James – “Hurdy Gurdy Man”

6. Donovan and Paul Horn – “Isle of Islay”

7. Ringo Starr – “It Don’t Come Easy”

8. Paul McCartney – “Drive My Car”

9. Paul McCartney – “Jet”

10. Paul McCartney – “Got to Get You Into My Life”

11. Paul McCartney – “Let It Be”

12. Paul McCartney – “Here Today”

13. Paul McCartney – “Band on the Run”

14. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – “With a Little Help From My Friends”

15. All – “Cosmically Conscious”

16. All – “I Saw Her Standing There”