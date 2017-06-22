Knocking Smiles Senseless Survey

Second day in a row where a call went to voicemail so another number was dialed and the Survey begun.

The first senseless question Kevin threw out there was Does B.C. stand for Before Computers? The guy corrected him and then Kevin asked would you agree having a mustache is a good way to stop people from drawing one on your face while you’re sleeping to which the guy agreed.

A few more questions later Kevin asked would you agree there isn’t nearly enough frolicking anymore. The guy said his head is spinning.

From banana seats to littering on roads that are adopted, you can hear the frustration starting to come through because when Kevin asked about knocking smiles off faces, he hung up.

