Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Gene Simmons Abandons Attempt To Trademark Devil Horns

June 22, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Devil Horns, Gene Simmons, KISS, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gene Simmons has retracted his application to trademark the devil horns hand gesture following nearly two weeks of public ridicule.

RELATED: Gene Simmons Wants to Trademark ‘Devil Horns’ Hand Gesture

When news broke of Simmons’ attempt, rock fans and critics lambasted the Kiss bassist for his claim. Simmons claimed he first used the symbol in 1974 on the band’s Hotter than Hell tour, but the devil horns hand symbol that has become synonymous with rock music is most often attributed to the late Ronnie James Dio.

Dio’s widow Wendy called the trademark “disgusting,” claiming Simmons had “made a complete fool of himself.”

Now, Simmons has mysteriously abandoned his application. No official comment has been released from the Kiss camp, but it’s pretty clear Simmons heard the strong opposition and chose not to push the subject any further.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office updated the request on its website Tuesday (June 20), citing the patent was “abandoned because the applicant filed an express abandonment.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live