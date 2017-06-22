Gene Simmons Abandons Attempt To Trademark Devil Horns

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gene Simmons has retracted his application to trademark the devil horns hand gesture following nearly two weeks of public ridicule.

When news broke of Simmons’ attempt, rock fans and critics lambasted the Kiss bassist for his claim. Simmons claimed he first used the symbol in 1974 on the band’s Hotter than Hell tour, but the devil horns hand symbol that has become synonymous with rock music is most often attributed to the late Ronnie James Dio.

Dio’s widow Wendy called the trademark “disgusting,” claiming Simmons had “made a complete fool of himself.”

Now, Simmons has mysteriously abandoned his application. No official comment has been released from the Kiss camp, but it’s pretty clear Simmons heard the strong opposition and chose not to push the subject any further.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office updated the request on its website Tuesday (June 20), citing the patent was “abandoned because the applicant filed an express abandonment.”