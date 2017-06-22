Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 22 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1968 the Jeff Beck Group made is U.S. stage debut at the Fillmore East in NYC with Rod Stewart on vocals and Ronnie Wood on bass. How many albums with the group did Stewart do?
ANSWER: Just two. He would later join the Faces and then go solo.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 22nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to singer/guitarist & producer Todd Rundgren!
- 1968: The Jeff Beck Group made its U.S. debut at the Fillmore East in New York with Rod Stewart on vocals.
- 1975: Eric Clapton joined the Rolling Stones on stage during a show at Madison Square Garden and jammed on “Sympathy for the Devil”.
- 1984: Aerosmith rocked the Capitol Theater in Concord, NH.
- 1990: Billy Joel became the first rock artist to perform at Yankee Stadium.
- 1992: In an odd pairing onstage, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour joined Tom Jones at a concert at the Town & Country Nightclub in London.
Checking the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1970: The Band played Harvard Stadium.
- 1979: Bad Company was at the Boston Garden.
- 1992: Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band, including birthday boy Todd Rundgren, Nils Lofgren, Dave Edmunds, Joe Walsh, and son Zack Starkey played Great Woods.
- 2003: The surviving members of The Grateful Dead, calling themselves simply “The Dead,” played the Tweeter Center with Steve Winwood.