Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 22 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1968 the Jeff Beck Group made is U.S. stage debut at the Fillmore East in NYC with Rod Stewart on vocals and Ronnie Wood on bass. How many albums with the group did Stewart do?

Just two. He would later join the Faces and then go solo.

Happy birthday to singer/guitarist & producer Todd Rundgren!

to singer/guitarist & producer Todd Rundgren!

1975: Eric Clapton joined the Rolling Stones on stage during a show at Madison Square Garden and jammed on "Sympathy for the Devil".

1984: Aerosmith rocked the Capitol Theater in Concord, NH.

1990: Billy Joel became the first rock artist to perform at Yankee Stadium.

1992: In an odd pairing onstage, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour joined Tom Jones at a concert at the Town & Country Nightclub in London.

