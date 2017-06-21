Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Would You Like To Do Yoga… On Weed?

June 21, 2017 9:00 AM
It came out the other day that a new yoga class will be coming to Cambridge and it has something special added to it. That special something would be cannabis… or to the layman, marijuana.

That’s right, you can smoke up before you stretch out in a special class put on by Marijuasana and we talked to the yoga instructor Stacey. She let us in how what happens in a class and some of the benefits of doing yoga while a little high.

It even sounded like it might be beneficial for Kevin, and of course, Mike sounded like he would be up for it.

Hear what she had to say and let us know what you think about canna-yoga.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

