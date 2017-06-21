Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

The Pickles And Lobster Senseless Survey

June 21, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Lobster, pickles, Senseless Surveys

After talking about a pickle gathering in Boston and comparing it to the crowd at Sail Boston, Kevin picked up the phone and dialed up someone, but the call went to a voicemail so it was Jackson’s turn to ring someone up. This time a man picked up the phone.

Kevin’s first senseless question was silently hoping a rocking chair flips backward and then asked if he was always the last to know. He responded no to both of those. He didn’t get the question Kevin asked about eating potato salad and the next question about lobster energy drinks. When Kevin asked if he legitimately throws his hands up in the air when he doesn’t care, he wanted to know who this was. The man pressed to ask how he got his number and hung up shortly after.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

