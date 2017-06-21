Two Previously Unreleased Brian Wilson Songs to Appear on ‘Playback’

By Robyn Collins

Two never-before-heard Brian Wilson songs will appear on his new solo anthology Playback, which is scheduled for release on September 22.

Related: Brian Wilson on the Influence of the Beatles and Rolling Stones

“Run James Run” run is a song specifically written for Playback and “Some Sweet Day” was originally intended for a project in the ’90s that was never completed.

Playback will feature 18 studio and live recordings that span Wilson’s 30-year career.

Tracklist for Playback:

Tracklist:

01 “Love And Mercy”

02 “Surf’s Up”

03 “Heroes And Villains”

04 “Melt Away”

05 “Let It Shine”

06 “Some Sweet Day”

07 “Rio Grande”

08 “Cry”

09 “Lay Down Burden”

10 “The First Time” (Live At The Roxy Theatre)

11 “This Isn’t Love” (Live At The Roxy Theatre)

12 “Soul Searchin’”

13 “Gettin’ In Over My Head”

14 “The Like In I Love You”

15 “Midnight’s Another Day”

16 “Colors Of The Wind”

17 “One Kind Of Love”

18 “Run James Run”