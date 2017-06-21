Pete’s Dog Can Catch Anything!

After talking about a selfie on top of a building that a listener sent, Pete asked other listeners to do the same and then got into a story about his dog. Pete can’t believe how well his old dog can catch other fast animals like birds and squirrels. He can now add a bat to the things he’s caught.

Pete tells the story of how his wife found the bat and how he thinks the dog caught it. As a precaution, Pete brought his dog to the Vet and they said it’s a good thing he did because even saliva on a pet from a bat can do things. Hear him tell the story and how it will impact things as they prepare for vacations.

Have any of your pets been in contact with a bat?

