Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 21 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Joey Kramer of Aerosmith! In addition to being the band’s drummer, he’s had co-writing credits on a number of the band’s songs including what hard rocker from 1977?

“Kings and Queens”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!