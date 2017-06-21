Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 21 in Classic Rock History

June 21, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Joey Kramer of Aerosmith! In addition to being the band’s drummer, he’s had co-writing credits on a number of the band’s songs including what hard rocker from 1977?

ANSWER: “Kings and Queens”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Ray Davies of the Kinks as well as Joey Kramer of Aerosmith and E-Street Band guitarist and solo artist Nils Lofgren!
  • 1966: Jimmy Page made his live debut with the Yardbirds at London’s Marquee Club.
  • 1975: Ritchie Blackmore quit Deep Purple to form Rainbow. He would return to Deep Purple in ’84, only to depart again.
  • 1981: Donald Fagan and Walter Becker announced the break-up of Steely Dan. They would reform years later.
  • 1989: The Rolling Stones performed at a club in Glen Falls, NY in preparation for their upcoming tour of North America, their first since 1982.
  • 2006: Roger Waters visited the concrete barrier in Bethlehem in Israel’s West Bank. He called it “a horrific edifice” and used red spray paint to add the words “tear down the wall” to the rest of the graffiti.
